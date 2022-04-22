Omaha mask mandate lawsuits officially dismissed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two lawsuits against Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsey Huse have been dismissed.

In January 2022, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsey Huse issued a temporary indoor mask mandate for the City of Omaha. Later, lawsuits against Dr. Huse were filed by the State of Nebraska and members of the Omaha City Council, stating Huse did not have permission to issue the mandate.

On April 5, the Omaha City Council voted to limit Dr. Huse’s authority, removing the director’s power to enact health measures and mandates without permission from the city council. A day later, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced the state would dismiss its lawsuit against Dr. Huse.

Tuesday, the two lawsuits were voluntarily dismissed in court without prejudice, meaning they can be re-filed.

