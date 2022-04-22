Advertisement

Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were discovered inside a home. (Source: KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - Police in Minnesota are continuing their investigation after officers found several people killed inside a home on Wednesday.

KBJR reports the Duluth Police Department said a welfare call involving a person a nearby agency was searching for led them to a residence near Lake Superior.

Officers arrived at the home in the afternoon and said they were informed that the person of interest was inside the house with access to weapons.

Due to the possibility of the person being armed, police said they performed a methodical search before they entered the home.

Officers then found five bodies once inside the house, including the person they were first alerted about.

Duluth police said everyone in the home was related but they did not immediately release how they all died with their investigation ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Paloma
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Lincoln closing
Sara Khalil
Former LPD officer files lawsuit against City of Lincoln
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million for wrongly being told family member had died
Ashleigh Wabasha
FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman
LPD: Three bikes stolen from southeast Lincoln business

Latest News

LB596, a bill combined with LB1261e, allows for a credit of 5 cents on each gallon of E15 sold...
Nebraska gas station retailers to receive credit for selling environmentally friendly fuel
Democrat voters are switching parties ahead of the Nebraska primary election.
Nebraska Democrats re-registering as Republicans before the state’s primary election
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson involved in altercation with airline passenger
FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus...
Boston urges masks, LA County keeps mask mandate as battle brews over transit rule
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month