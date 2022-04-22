Saturday Forecast: Spring storm marches east...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A complex weather system will continue to impact the region through Saturday...

A conditional severe weather threat exists across parts of western and central Nebraska. Thunderstorms are expected to fire along a dry line in central Nebraska Friday evening...and also along an advancing cold front over western Nebraska later Friday night. “If” those ‘storms hold together...they could slide into eastern Nebraska by early Saturday morning. There remains a degree of uncertainty in the severe weather threat making it all the way into eastern Nebraska late Friday night-into-early Saturday morning. For parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska...there will be a better severe weather threat Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening as the cold front pushes into our area. By Sunday...this storm system is well to our east...meaning mostly sunny skies...northwest winds gusting to 35 mph...and much cooler temperatures.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday Night (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

The other significant weather threat over the next 24-to-36 hours is the wind. HIGH WIND WARNINGS and WIND ADVISORIES are currently in place and will continue for much of the day on Saturday. Winds could gust from 40-to-60 mph at times over 10-11 Country. Still blustery on Sunday...but gusts should stay in the 30-to-35 mph range.

Highs Winds Expected (KOLN)

Friday 8pm Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Saturday 8am Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Saturday 8pm Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s in the far west...to the 60s in the east.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will be coolest over the western-half of the state with 40s and 50s there...while 70s will dominate the eastern-half of Nebraska...with winds of 45-to-55 mph at times.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night drop off into the 30s and 40s statewide.

Sunday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Sunday will stay primarily in the 50s and 60s...with northwest winds of 20-to-35 mph.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook keeps a chance for thunderstorms in your Saturday forecast...then turns it breezy and cooler for Sunday-Monday-Tuesday...with some small precipitation chances returning later in the week as temperatures warm back up.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

