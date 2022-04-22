Advertisement

UNL taking steps toward sexual assault prevention and intervention

Sexual assault prevention and intervention at UNL
By Nicole Griffith
Apr. 21, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the University of Nebraska Lincoln, 13% of undergraduate and graduate students are impacted by sexual violence nationwide. That number doubles when focused on undergraduate female students. It’s a big reason why UNL is trying to lead the Big Ten and the U.S. in sexual assault prevention and intervention.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and Thursday night the University hosted a special talk. It’s also in the process of expanding services on campus.

The Neihardt Center will soon be the home for the UNL’s CARE team; CARE stands for Center for Advocacy, Response and Education.

“The University decided that we needed a bigger space,” said Susan Swearer, UNL’s Chair of the Education of Psychology.

Swearer has been with the University for 25 years. She said projects like this will help with sexual assault prevention and intervention. The location will have offices, a large gathering space, and a lounge. It’s located near 16th and S Streets, and the team is moving in this summer.

“People are really excited to have more services and excited to come into a safe and comfortable environment,” said Melissa Wilkerson, a UNL CARE Advocate.

At a talk on Thursday night, experts touched on how to help campuses create safe spaces and respond to students who are involved in sexual misconduct.

“Certainly we would love to prevent any sexual assaults from happening, but when they do happen we want to provide caring, trauma informed care for individuals who are involved,” Swearer said.

“This event and any event is not the magic answer,” Wilkerson said. “We don’t walk away and everything is figured out and solved. It takes every single one of us to get involved together - we can make a difference. Together we can change a culture, but it must be every one of us. We all have a role to play in that.”

CARE advocates say it’s important to remember that students who come to them can keep their story confidential. The student can choose whether or not they file a police report.

