Windy and warm with thunderstorms possible Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong storm system will move out of the Rockies on Friday bringing very warm and very windy conditions across the state. A warm front will move north across Nebraska today ushering very warm and even hot temperatures this afternoon. A dry line will move into western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening triggering scattered thunderstorms with some of the storms becoming severe. Very windy conditions will continue Friday night into Saturday, especially for eastern Nebraska. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Nebraska Friday evening and Friday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday. Once the cold front moves through it will be breezy and cooler on Sunday.

Severe weather outlook for Friday indicates the potential for numerous severe thunderstorms in the enhanced area. Large hail, damaging winds of over 65 mph and a few tornadoes will be possible. Slight risk for severe weather for parts of central and eastern Nebraska Friday night.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday night. (1011 Weather)

High wind warning for central and western Nebraska Friday into early Saturday morning. Wind gusts over 55 mph will be possible. High wind watch for Friday, Friday night into early Saturday morning for parts of eastern Nebraska. Windy advisory until 7 PM Friday for eastern Nebraska. Wind gusts in this area could be around 50 mph.

Very windy conditions Friday into early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, windy and warmer for Lincoln on Friday. Highs in the upper 80s with a south wind 20 to 30 mph and gusts around 45 mph Friday afternoon.

Windy and very warm. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy and windy Friday night with scattered thunderstorms possible. A few thunderstorms could be severe. Lows in the mid 60s with a south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph.

Cooler in western Nebraska. Warm temperatures in the east. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, very windy and continued warm on Saturday. A few morning thunderstorms will be possible and then again in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s with a south wind 25 to 35 mph with gust 50 to 55 mph, especially in the morning.

Much cooler in western Nebraska. Warm in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler on Sunday. Highs in the lower 60s and a cool west wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Much cooler and breezy on Sunday (1011 Weather)

Cool temperatures on Monday, but it won’t be as windy. Warming trend expected as we head toward midweek.

Cooler temperatures on Sunday and Monday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.