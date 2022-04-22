Advertisement

Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say

Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris County.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in North Texas has been charged with bribery after authorities said she tried to bribe a deputy with sexual acts during her arrest.

Constable Mark Herman in Harris County reports Dulce Ortiz, 21, was taken into custody initially for her involvement in a car crash on Wednesday.

Authorities said they were called to a neighborhood to investigate reports of a crash where the driver took off after a vehicle drove over a flower bed and damaged a sign.

Deputies said a man attempted to take responsibility for the crash, but witnesses helped identify Ortiz as the driver.

The 21-year-old eventually returned to the scene, and she was taken into custody after showing signs of intoxication, authorities said.

The constable reports while Ortiz was being transported to jail, she attempted to bribe a male deputy by offering sexual acts and cash in exchange for being let go.

Ortiz was booked into the Harris County Jail on a bribery charge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Paloma
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Lincoln closing
Sara Khalil
Former LPD officer files lawsuit against City of Lincoln
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million for wrongly being told family member had died
Ashleigh Wabasha
FBI investigating death of Santee Sioux Nation woman
LPD: Three bikes stolen from southeast Lincoln business

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
NY Times report: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol
LB596, a bill combined with LB1261e, allows for a credit of 5 cents on each gallon of E15 sold...
Nebraska gas station retailers to receive credit for selling environmentally friendly fuel
Democrat voters are switching parties ahead of the Nebraska primary election.
Nebraska Democrats re-registering as Republicans before the state’s primary election