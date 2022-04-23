Advertisement

Beatrice mother heartbroken after son’s headstone is damaged

Beatrice headstone damaged
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska woman is feeling the grief of losing her son all over again. She discovered recently that part of his headstone has been damaged, and she believes it wasn’t an accident.

Shawn Lattimer was known as “Boomer.” He’s laid to rest at Beatrice’s Evergreen Home Cemetery after dying in 1993. His mother, Debora Lantz said her heart is breaking again because his picture on his headstone has been destroyed.

Boomer loved wrestling and was a member of the Beatrice Wrestling Club. He died in a car accident at the age of 16.

“I couldn’t protect him when he was in the car accident and he passed away,” Debora Lantz, Boomer’s mom said. “Now I feel like I’m not protecting him again because somebody is hurting him and I don’t know who it is.”

His family visits his grave every holiday, but this Easter Sunday was different. They noticed his picture on his headstone was broken.

Breakins, theft and damage at cemeteries are nothing new. The cemetery’s staff said they did not do this and it doesn’t appear to be an accident. They believe someone tried to pry the picture off the headstone which cracked it.

“It’s very sad that somebody would do something like this,” Chad Kleveland, Evergreen Home Cemetery Superintendent said.

“I do not blame this cemetery. This cemetery staff goes above and beyond to keep this cemetery clean,” Lantz said. “I think a lot of people thought the mowers did it. It is not a ceramic picture, it is a bulletproof glass picture.”

Lantz said she got the picture to see her son’s face when she visits. Now she feels even more heartbreak.

“I can’t come and look at that picture. I can’t talk to him. It’s just not right,” Lantz said.

Debora posted the incident on social media. The response has been overwhelming with people wanting to help replace it. She’s said she’s not looking for money to fix it, she just wants to find whoever is responsible.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris released from the hospital in Omaha on Thursday,...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Woman killed in fog-related accident in York County
La Paloma
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Lincoln closing
Democrat voters are switching parties ahead of the Nebraska primary election.
Nebraska Democrats re-registering as Republicans before the state’s primary election

Latest News

Beatrice headstone damaged
Beatrice headstone damaged
Multiple brush fires have ignited in southwest Nebraska Friday.
Multiple brush fires ignite in southwest Nebraska
Polk County Rural Public Power District responded to a downed power line about half a mile...
Polk County Rural Public Power District warns caution over downed powerline
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring