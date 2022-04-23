Beatrice mother heartbroken after son’s headstone is damaged

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska woman is feeling the grief of losing her son all over again. She discovered recently that part of his headstone has been damaged, and she believes it wasn’t an accident.

Shawn Lattimer was known as “Boomer.” He’s laid to rest at Beatrice’s Evergreen Home Cemetery after dying in 1993. His mother, Debora Lantz said her heart is breaking again because his picture on his headstone has been destroyed.

Boomer loved wrestling and was a member of the Beatrice Wrestling Club. He died in a car accident at the age of 16.

“I couldn’t protect him when he was in the car accident and he passed away,” Debora Lantz, Boomer’s mom said. “Now I feel like I’m not protecting him again because somebody is hurting him and I don’t know who it is.”

His family visits his grave every holiday, but this Easter Sunday was different. They noticed his picture on his headstone was broken.

Breakins, theft and damage at cemeteries are nothing new. The cemetery’s staff said they did not do this and it doesn’t appear to be an accident. They believe someone tried to pry the picture off the headstone which cracked it.

“It’s very sad that somebody would do something like this,” Chad Kleveland, Evergreen Home Cemetery Superintendent said.

“I do not blame this cemetery. This cemetery staff goes above and beyond to keep this cemetery clean,” Lantz said. “I think a lot of people thought the mowers did it. It is not a ceramic picture, it is a bulletproof glass picture.”

Lantz said she got the picture to see her son’s face when she visits. Now she feels even more heartbreak.

“I can’t come and look at that picture. I can’t talk to him. It’s just not right,” Lantz said.

Debora posted the incident on social media. The response has been overwhelming with people wanting to help replace it. She’s said she’s not looking for money to fix it, she just wants to find whoever is responsible.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.