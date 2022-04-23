Advertisement

Crews respond to Burt County grass fire, town briefly evacuated

Smoke from a fire burning in Burt County.
Smoke from a fire burning in Burt County.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURT COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A town was evacuated as crews responded to a large grass fire in Burt County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the town of Macy in Thurston County was evacuated as a fire raged in nearby Burt County. Residents were allowed to return to their homes a short time later.

Nebraska 511 also alerted residents to a highway closure caused by the fire. Highway 51 between Highway 77 and 75 is closed.

According to the fire chief, all Washington County fire departments responded to the fire. They’ve asked for backup from Bennington, Irvington and Ponca hills to cover their stations.

Nebraska State Patrol is also encouraging all landowners in the affected area to activate their irrigation systems, which will help the firefighters battle the blaze.

