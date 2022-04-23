Nebraska Spring Fires Complex 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) — The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activated yesterday evening at the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a statewide response to several wildfires reported in various locations throughout the western and central parts of the state. State agencies are working together to divide resources accordingly. A Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) has been requested to assist with managing the state’s response.

Throughout the last 24 hours fires have been reported in Blaine, Brown, Cherry, Cheyenne, Deuel, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Perkins, Scotts Bluff, Red Willow and Thomas counties. We are continuing to work active fires in Perkins, Hayes and Furnas, Red Willow, and Frontier counties. There has been one confirmed fatality and three firefighter injuries have been reported.

Early this morning FEMA Region VII approved the state’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant. Under this program, FEMA provides financial assistance to states for costs directly associated with response activities to a wildfire.

The Nebraska National Guard has deployed one hand crew, two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, one UH-72, and several ground support trucks to assist with fire suppression. The Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team has deployed specialists to several of the fires.

The EOC will continue with 24-hour operations to monitor the response and changing conditions.

