Polk County Rural Public Power District warns caution over downed powerline

Polk County Rural Public Power District responded to a downed power line about half a mile north of Clarks on Friday.(Yancy Krol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Polk County Rural Public Power District responded to a downed power line about half a mile north of Clarks on Friday.

Officials are unsure of why the powerline was downed, but suspected that it was because of the wind. A small amount of damage was caused due to the incident.

A lineman, Yancy Krol, took a picture of the incident.

A Power District Spokesperson said that the photo shows, with the line down, how the electricity was moving through the soil thanks to the perfect mixture of soil conditions. If a line is down, always assume it is energized, stay away and call for help immediately.

