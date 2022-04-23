Polk County Rural Public Power District warns caution over downed powerline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Polk County Rural Public Power District responded to a downed power line about half a mile north of Clarks on Friday.

Officials are unsure of why the powerline was downed, but suspected that it was because of the wind. A small amount of damage was caused due to the incident.

A lineman, Yancy Krol, took a picture of the incident.

A Power District Spokesperson said that the photo shows, with the line down, how the electricity was moving through the soil thanks to the perfect mixture of soil conditions. If a line is down, always assume it is energized, stay away and call for help immediately.

