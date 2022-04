OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating what lead up to a crash involving a semi and a hotel.

A semi plowed into the Satellite Motel near the intersection of 60th and l Streets just after 7:30 p.m.

The truck also hit another car before hitting the building.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

