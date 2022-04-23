Advertisement

Spartan Invite with dramatic action in day one

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores and finishes from day one of the Spartan Invite in Lincoln.

First Round:

#1 Millard South 7, #8 Waverly 0

#5 Elkhorn North 3, #4 Lincoln Southwest 5

#3 Norris 17, #6 Omaha Burke 3

#2 Lincoln East 17, #7 Lincoln North Star 3

Second Round:

#1 Millard South 5, #4 Lincoln Southwest 3

#3 Norris 3, #2 Lincoln East 4 - 8 innings

Championship:

#1 Millard South vs. #2 Lincoln East

