Sunday Forecast: Cooler weather, more breezy winds to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cornucopia of different kinds of weather have impacted the state early this weekend with high winds, extreme fire danger, blizzard conditions in northwest Nebraska, and thunderstorms across parts of southeastern Nebraska. Thankfully, the weather looks to be a little more tame as we head into the day on Sunday as cooler conditions and breezy conditions headline the forecast into the day tomorrow.

A cold front will continue to push east through the state as we head into Saturday evening. Along that front, isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in far southeastern Nebraska and into parts of northeastern Kansas. As of Saturday afternoon though, storms are already beginning to push east out of the state, so the threat for severe weather likely won’t persist into the later evening hours for southeastern Nebraska.

A cold front will sweep through the state tonight with cooler and breezy conditions behind the front into the day on Sunday. (KOLN)

Behind the front, cooler and breezy weather is expected into the day on Sunday. While winds won’t be gusting up to 60 to 70 MPH like they were on Saturday, we could still see wind gusts between 35 and 45 MPH into Sunday afternoon. The strongest wind gusts will likely be centered across the northern tier of the state where they’ll still be under the influence of a strong low pressure system sliding across the northern plains. The northern half of the state will see more cloud cover on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Mainly dry weather is expected, but a few sprinkles or isolated showers can’t be ruled out. For southern Nebraska, more sunshine and slightly warmer conditions are expected into the afternoon. Overall, look for highs to range from the mid 40s to mid 60s from northwest to southeast across the state.

Temperatures are expected to top out anywhere from the mid 40s to the mid 60s on Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Cooler than average temperatures are expected to begin the new work week on Monday with highs in the 50s to near 60°, though it should be a fairly pleasant day with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. Warmer temperatures are then on tap as we head through the remainder of the work week with highs jumping back into the upper 60s to upper 60s from Tuesday through Friday. After another dry day on Tuesday, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms litter the forecast for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Longer range forecasts would indicate a potential for some more widespread precipitation by the end of next week - something to keep an eye on! Unfortunately, after the wind dies down for a few days to start the week, more blustery weather is expected for the second half of the week as our windy spring season looks to continue into the last few days of April.

Cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday and Monday before temperatures climb back to the upper 60s to upper 70s for most of next week. (KOLN)

