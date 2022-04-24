Huskers snap 18-game winning streak, lose two games to Badgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team (33-10, 13-1 Big Ten) fell to Wisconsin (24-11, 9-4 Big Ten) in game one of a doubleheader. Despite out-hitting the Badgers, a timely hit in the bottom of the seventh secured the 3-2 victory for Wisconsin.

Olivia Ferrell (17-5) started in the circle for the Huskers, pitching the complete game. The senior held UW to four hits while striking out one. In the circle for Wisconsin was Maddie Schwartz who moved to 19-5 on the year. The senior pitched the complete game, giving up five hits and striking out one.

Sydney Gray led the Huskers on offense, going 2-for-3 while Billie Andrews and Mya Felder each added an RBI. NU was the first to score with one run in the top of the third inning. Caitlynn Neal led off with a walk. With one out, Brooke Andrews reached first on a fielder’s choice while Neal was out at second.

A double to right center for Billie Andrews scored Brooke Andrews to take an early 1-0 lead. UW responded with base runners in the bottom of the third. With one out, two walks and a double loaded the bases. However, the Huskers were able to hold the Badgers scoreless after two pop ups ended the inning. Wisconsin took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with two runs. A single and a wild pitch put a runner in scoring position at second.

A single bunt advanced the runner to third, followed by a fielder’s choice, scoring one. Another fielder’s choice bunt scored the second run of the inning for the Badgers to take a 2-1 lead. Nebraska tied it up in the top of the sixth. With one out, Cam Ybarra walked followed by a single to left center from Sydney Gray.

Felder singled to right field, scoring Ybarra to tie the game, 2-2. The Badgers took the win in the bottom of the seventh. A leadoff walk put a runner on first followed by two stolen bases for a runner on third. A walk added another base runner while a walk-off single to left field led Wisconsin to the 3-2 victory.

The Nebraska softball team (33-11, 13-2 Big Ten) dropped game two to Wisconsin (25-11, 10-4 Big Ten). Despite out-hitting the Badgers, the Huskers were unable to capitalize and fell, 5-2.

Courtney Wallace (13-5) was in the circle for the Huskers. Wallace pitched the complete game, striking out two, walking five and allowing seven hits. In the circle for the Badgers was Maddie Schwartz who pitched game one as well. Schwartz moved to 20-5 on the season. The senior pitched the complete game, giving up eight hits while striking out one.

Abbie Squier and Caitlynn Neal led the Huskers on offense, each finishing 2-for-3. Mya Felder and Peyton Glatter both added an RBI. The Badgers were the first on the board with one run in the bottom of the second. A walk and a fielder’s choice put a runner at first with one out. A fielding error put a runner at first and second. With two outs, a single to right field scored one to put Wisconsin up early, 1-0.Wisconsin added three more in the bottom of the third. With one out, a single up the middle put a runner on first.

A triple from Molly Schlosser, scored one. A single to the pitcher scored another run. A walk and a wild pitch put runners at second and third. A sacrifice fly scored the third run of the inning to extend the Badgers lead to 4-0. Nebraska added one of its own in the top of the fifth. Squier started the inning with a single to second base and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

With two outs, Glatter hit a double to right center, scoring Squier to cut the lead to 4-1. In the top of the sixth, Sydney Gray doubled to center field with two outs to put a runner in scoring position. A single down the left field line for Felder, scored Gray to make it a 4-2 game. The Badgers added one in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, a walk put a runner at first and a sacrifice bunt advanced her to second. A walk added a runner at first while a fielding error scored one to extend UW’s lead to 5-2. NU reached scoring position in the top of the seventh. Wallace singled to center field followed by a double from Neal to put runners on second and third. However, Nebraska was unable to capitalize and fell, 5-2 to Wisconsin.

The Huskers return to action tomorrow, Sunday, April 24 for the series finale against the Badgers. Game three is set for 1 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed live on the BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.