Huskers stumble at Indiana on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska fell 8-1 at Indiana on Saturday afternoon at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind. The Huskers (14-23, 4-7 Big Ten) had one run on five hits and two errors, while the Hoosiers (16-22, 4-7 Big Ten) totaled eight runs on 13 hits.

Emmett Olson fell to 1-3 on the year after allowing six runs, one earned, on nine hits and five strikeouts in six innings. Corbin Hawkins gave up two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings, while Chandler Benson took the mound for the final out for Nebraska.

Griffin Everitt had a team-high two hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Cam Chick went 1-for-4 with a double, while Core Jackson was 1-for-3 with a double and Brice Matthews went 1-for-3 on the day. The Hoosiers had a pair of singles to first and third base in the first, but the Huskers got out of the inning with no damage after a 6-4-3 double play .Nebraska plated the game’s first run in the second after Jackson’s RBI double to left center. Leighton Banjoff drew a two-out walk, before Jackson laced a 2-2 pitch into the gap in left center for an RBI double to score Banjoff.

Indiana responded with five runs on three hits and a Husker error to take a 5-1 lead after two innings. Following a one-out fielding error by the Big Red, the Hoosiers loaded the bases with a walk and an infield single to the shortstop with two outs. Bobby Whalen’s two-RBI single gave Indiana a one-run lead and Josh Pyne’s three-RBI double to right center extended the lead to 5-1 for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers tacked on to the lead with Carter Mathison’s solo home run to left in the third. Everitt began the seventh with a first-pitch ground-rule double to left center and walks to Matthews and Banjoff loaded the bases for the Huskers with two outs, before Indiana’s Reese Sharp took the mound and got a two-out punchout to keep Nebraska from cutting into the Hoosier lead.

Whalen ripped an RBI triple to right center and later stole home to add two runs for the Hoosiers in the eighth, extending Indiana’s lead to 8-1.

Nebraska and Indiana wrap up the series tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind. Tomorrow’s game will be broadcast live on BTN, with Kevin Kugler and Danan Hughes on the call. Fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on the Huskers Radio Network.

