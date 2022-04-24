Lincoln Parks and Recreation teaming up with local neighborhoods to plant new trees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Emerald Ash Borer is killing ash trees here in Lincoln and most of them have been removed from local parks. Now, groups in Lincoln are working to replace those dying trees by planting new ones.

Places like Herbert Park lost over a dozen ash trees to Emerald Ash Borer. Lincoln Parks and Recreation is hoping to replenish those parks by planting 150 new trees.

“It makes a difference when you have big mature trees and they’re just gone,” Kaylyn Neverve, Park Planner with Lincoln Parks and Recreation said.

The removal of dead ash trees left several parks in Lincoln almost empty.

But Lincoln Parks and Recreation is teaming up with local neighborhoods to get new trees into the ground.

“Our goal is to replace ash trees with a similar size and shape, but also providing diversity,” Neverve said. “So, we are not planting all oaks. We are not planting all catalpa. We are trying to get a good mix.

Over the next week, the city wants to plant 150 trees in public parks. So far, they have planted 50. 35 of them are in Woods Park.

On Saturday, members of the Meadowlane community helped to plant 15 trees in Herbert Park.

“Just keeping it clean and being a place where people can take their families,” Karl Dietrich with the Meadowlane Area Residents Association said. “People can come through on a walk or walk their dog. It’s just a great thing to have a park that’s nice and clean and that everybody can enjoy.

The city is hoping to plant 100 trees next Friday in Roper East.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation said it is important for people in the community to help plant new trees throughout the city.

“It’s one thing to have a tree planted in your park, but if you’re part of that planting or you help plant it, you care for that tree, too,” Neverve said.

Neverve said the city wants to plant trees in residential areas. They are doing tree giveaways to get more trees planted in different neighborhoods.

