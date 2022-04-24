Massive Fire at Vacant Apartment Complex
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -At 1:21 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a fire at a vacant apartment building.
The fire dramatically grew throughout the night, with crews battling the flames for at least 5 hours.
No injuries have been reported.
The building is part of the Hardwood Preserve Development. The 500-acre project claims to be the largest urban development project in the country.
