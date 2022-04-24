Massive Fire at Vacant Apartment Complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -At 1:21 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a fire at a vacant apartment building.

The fire dramatically grew throughout the night, with crews battling the flames for at least 5 hours.

No injuries have been reported.

The building is part of the Hardwood Preserve Development. The 500-acre project claims to be the largest urban development project in the country.

