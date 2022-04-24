Millard South defeats Lincoln East to win Spartan Invite

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Millard South took down Lincoln East in the championship game of the Spartan Invite, 14-10, at Den Hartog on Saturday.

The Spartans were coming off a walk-off home run win on Friday night over Norris. On Saturday the Spartans were trailing 3-0 early in the second inning. Garrett Springer put East on the board with an inside the park home run.

The Patriots picked up another run in the top of the third to take a 4-1 lead. In the bottom half of the inning East tied the game at 4-4. Two of those runs thanks to an AJ Evasco two-run home run.

It was Millard South who blew the game open in the top of the sixth after a Grand Slam from JD Moffett put the Patriots up 11-5. Despite East scoring another five runs the Patriots held on to win the Spartan Invite 14-10.

