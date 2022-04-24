Advertisement

Millard South defeats Lincoln East to win Spartan Invite

10/11 NOW at 6 Saturday
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Millard South took down Lincoln East in the championship game of the Spartan Invite, 14-10, at Den Hartog on Saturday.

The Spartans were coming off a walk-off home run win on Friday night over Norris. On Saturday the Spartans were trailing 3-0 early in the second inning. Garrett Springer put East on the board with an inside the park home run.

The Patriots picked up another run in the top of the third to take a 4-1 lead. In the bottom half of the inning East tied the game at 4-4. Two of those runs thanks to an AJ Evasco two-run home run.

It was Millard South who blew the game open in the top of the sixth after a Grand Slam from JD Moffett put the Patriots up 11-5. Despite East scoring another five runs the Patriots held on to win the Spartan Invite 14-10.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire near 56th & Otoe, just after midnight Friday.
Husband saves wife, both hospitalized after house fire in southeast Lincoln
Fire near Wilsonville, Friday
Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread
Fire north of Cambridge Friday afternoon
Road 702 Wildfire requiring assistance from across the state
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster files lawsuit against State Senator who accused him of groping

Latest News

Nebraska volleyball wins Spring match in Grand Island over Kansas
Huskers top Kansas, 3-1, in Grand Island
Millard South wins the Spartan Invite over Lincoln East
Spartan Invite Championship Highlights Lincoln East vs. Millard South
Huskers snap 18-game winning streak, lose two games to Badgers
Joe Acker’s two-run, seventh-inning single broke a 5-5 tie, as Nebraska rallied to remain in...
Huskers stumble at Indiana on Saturday