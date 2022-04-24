Monday Forecast: A seasonally cool start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cool and breezy finish to the weekend, we’ll see more of the same as we start the work week. Temperatures will rebound quickly through as we go through the work week with rain chances and more breezy winds expected to headline the forecast for the second half of the week and into next weekend.

A reinforcing shot of cool air is expected to dive south into the area as we head into the day on Monday. This should lead to a cooler than average start to the work week. High pressure sliding through the area should help scour out any morning cloud cover with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon. While we’ll likely see some breezy winds through the morning and into the early afternoon, as high pressure slides through, that should help winds relax into the afternoon and evening as we’ll finally see at least a small break from the blustery weather.

High pressure looks to slide through the area into the day on Monday, helping clear out skies into the afternoon. (KOLN)

Look for a chilly start to Monday with morning lows falling into the low 20s to low 30s from west to east across the state. Temperatures for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should remain a few degrees above freezing.

Lows tonight will fall into the 20s and 30s across the state. (KOLN)

With northerly winds continuing to usher in some cooler air, temperatures by the afternoon will remain below average with highs ranging from the low 50s across northern Nebraska to the low 60s across southern Nebraska.

Look for below average temperatures to start the work week with highs in the low 50s to low 60s. (KOLN)

Dry weather is expected as we start the week for both Monday, Tuesday, and most of Wednesday. We’ll begin to see chances for showers and thunderstorms re-enter the forecast as we head towards Wednesday night and beyond. Our best chance for rain at this stage appears to be on Friday afternoon and evening as a system slides across the area, hopefully bringing some more widespread rainfall to the region.

Showers and thunderstorms - with some severe storms - could be possible by Friday evening. (KOLN)

We’ll also have to monitor the potential for some severe thunderstorms late this week as that system rolls through the area. The rainfall potential for the week will likely hinge on this system, as longer range models are painting anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rainfall being possible across parts of northern and eastern Nebraska with lighter amounts further back to the south and west.

More widespread rainfall looks to be possible by late this week across central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep temperatures cooler than average to start the week, but with afternoon highs quickly rebounding to the upper 60s to the upper 70s from Tuesday through Friday of this week. Cooler weather is then on tap for next weekend with highs retreating back to the mid 60s on the back-end of that potential low pressure system. Also keep an eye on Tuesday morning as low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing for most of the state, including in Lincoln with a forecast low of 29°.

Cooler weather is expected to start the week before warmer temperatures and more unsettled weather return for the second half of the week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.