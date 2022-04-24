Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) - A man killed while responding to a wildfire Friday has been identified.

Authorities say wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 15 firefighters.

The man who died Friday night was working with firefighters as a spotter in Red Willow County in the southwest corner of the state.

Alyssa Sanders with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that 66-year-old John P. Trumble of Arapahoe, who was a retired Cambridge fire chief, was overcome by smoke and fire after his vehicle left the road.

Blazes have been reported in 14 counties around the state since Friday. The state agency said those other fires had been extinguished or mostly contained by Sunday afternoon.

