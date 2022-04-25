Advertisement

Child injured after concrete thrown at vehicle; Suspect arrested

Sigfredo Navarro was arrested after it was reported he threw a concrete chunk through a...
Sigfredo Navarro was arrested after it was reported he threw a concrete chunk through a vehicle's window in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Department of Corrections for throwing concrete at a vehicle over the weekend, according to police.

Sigredo Navarro, 39, was arrested for first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Police were responding to a suspicious call for service late Saturday night in the 700 block of North Custer.

According to police, Navarro was carrying a chunk of concrete and threw it through a vehicle’s window, shattering it.

GIPD said a 9-year-old, who was in the backseat, was hit and sustained multiple injuries including orbital fractures, nasal fractures and a cerebral concussion.

Police are still working to determine if Navarro knew the people in the vehicle.

Captain Jim Duering said it’s believed he was under the influence of meth at the time.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha Apartment Fire
Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
"Fire crews and emergency managers continue to battle fires in multiple areas of the state....
NEBRASKA WILDFIRES: One killed, firefighters hurt, evacuations continue
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
Wildfire evacuations lifted, roads open, 25 miles affected

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Lancaster County inmate dies
food truck battle
Battle of the Food Trucks
The Spring 2022 Battle of the Food Trucks was held at Camp Creek in Waverly on Sunday, April 24.
Food Truck Battle returns to Waverly
State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster