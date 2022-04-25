Advertisement

Cool and Breezy Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cool day is expected across Nebraska on Monday. It will be breezy, but not as windy as the last several days. Warmer temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday along with breezy conditions continuing. Rain chances return late on Wednesday and continue on Thursday.

Morning clouds in the Lincoln will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and it will be cool and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Another cool day across Nebraska.
Another cool day across Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and cold Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees and a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cold overnight lows.
Cold overnight lows.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Tuesday. Highs in the low 70s with a south wind developing 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Highs will return to the 70s on Tuesday.
Highs will return to the 70s on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be breezy and warmer with scattered thunderstorms possible late Wednesday into Thursday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday and Saturday. The weekend will be cooler with below average temperatures expected.

Warmer temperatures by mid week with rain chances increasing Wednesday night into Saturday....
Warmer temperatures by mid week with rain chances increasing Wednesday night into Saturday. Cooler temperatures for the weekend.(1011 Weather)

