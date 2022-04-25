Advertisement

Food Truck Battle returns to Waverly

On Sunday, area food trucks battled for bragging rights in the Spring 2022 Food Truck Battle at Camp Creek in Waverly.
By Samantha Bernt
Apr. 25, 2022
The event was held at Camp Creek in Waverly.

The organizer of the food truck battle, Natasha Dobbins, said it started as a way to get people out of the house during COVID, and is a friendly competition to bring good food to one place.

“All the restaurants at the time were closed and so the only thing we had was food trucks or to-go food so this was a way to get us all outside - we could talk and be around each other and eat,” Dobbins said. “That’s always a good way to get people together.”

Food truck owners are taking advantage of the opportunity to not only try and win bragging rights, but also gain customers.

Owner of Sarah’s Southern Comfort Food, and last years winner, Sarah Wells-Britt, hoped to do just that.

“We are hoping to bring home Battle of the Food Trucks 2022,” Wells-Britt said. “We are loving the new customers that we are meeting. We’re just enjoying the company of people and them enjoying our great food.”

Those who attended were not only able to discover new food options in the area, but were able to vote on their favorite food truck to determine the winner.

Dobbins said the food truck battle is held twice a year, and hopes to have another one late this summer or early fall.

