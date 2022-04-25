Advertisement

French beans recalled for listeria risk

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.
The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.(FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting a recall because of a potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The company Alpine Fresh, located in Doral, Florida, voluntarily issued the recall isolated to one lot.

The beans are in clear plastic packages marked with lot number 313-626 on the back.

No illnesses linked to the beans have been reported.

The company says it is taking corrective action to prevent this from happening again.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha Apartment Fire
Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
"Fire crews and emergency managers continue to battle fires in multiple areas of the state....
NEBRASKA WILDFIRES: One killed, firefighters hurt, evacuations continue
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
Wildfire evacuations lifted, roads open, 25 miles affected
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Firefighters working to stop Nebraska wildfire that killed retired fire chief
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Road 702 Fire
A memorial for the Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims is shown in this file photo. Nikolas...
Florida school shooter’s jury selection to start over
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed the proposal Friday without comment. He had...
Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill