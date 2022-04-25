Grand Island man facing felony charges including kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing five felony charges along with several misdemeanors following events that unfolded last week.

On Easter Sunday, Christopher Holt, 26, reported a burglary to his residence at 2205 Grand Island Avenue in which cash and shoes were reported missing.

Following that report, he identified potential suspects and began to attempt to track down those persons, even though an active police investigation was already underway.

On April 20, Holt allegedly contacted a 16-year-old male from Grand Island associated with the potential suspects in the initial burglary complaint, at the Cedar Hills Park in Grand Island. According to police, Holt then allegedly assaulted the teen and forced him into a vehicle at gun point, taking him back to his residence against his will. The boy was able to escape and ran to a neighboring residence asking for help and claiming someone was trying to kill him. Police said the juvenile had visible injuries.

Following this incident, on April 21, Holt was contacted at 2004 N. Wheeler for suspicious activity, and found to have a concealed handgun in his possession for which he was arrested.

Information from that contact led to enough evidence to arrest Holt with the earlier kidnapping and threats later on April 22, even though he was already in custody on the handgun charges.

That arrest requested charges of obstruction of a government operation, kidnapping, terroristic threats, use of a weapon in the commission of a felony and third-degree assault.

Portions of this investigation are still ongoing as it relates to several other criminal matters.

Holt has since bonded out of jail and is due back in court on May 10.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.