Huskers finish weekend with 6-4 win over Badgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team (34-11, 14-2 Big Ten) finished the weekend with a victory over Wisconsin (25-12, 10-5 Big Ten). The Huskers tallied 10 hits while holding the Badgers to only four in the 6-4 win Sunday afternoon.

Kaylin Kinney (4-1) recorded the win for the Huskers. The sophomore pitched five innings, holding the Badgers to two hits while striking out three. In the circle for the Badgers was Tessa Magnanimo (1-1) who earned the loss. Magnanimo pitched four innings, giving up six hits and four runs.

Peyton Glatter led Nebraska on offense, finishing the day 2-for-3 including a three-run homer in the top of the fourth. Mya Felder and Abbie Squier each added two hits while Cam Ybarra, Sydney Gray and Kinney each had an RBI. NU was the first to score with one run in the top of the second. Felder led off with a single to left center and advanced to second after Squier was hit by a pitch. With one out, Glatter singled to right field to load the bases. Kinney hit a sacrifice fly to score Felder. The Huskers took an early 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second. UW added two of its own in the bottom of the third. A hit by a pitch and three walks scored the Badgers first run. Kinney came into pitch, but a sacrifice fly out scored another.

With one out, Kinney was able to record two strikeouts, but NU headed into the top of the fourth down, 2-1. The Big Red responded with four runs in the top of the fourth. Squier led off with a double to left field followed by a single to right field for Felder. Glatter smashed a homer over the left-center field fence to score three. With two outs, Billie Andrews singled up the middle and then stole second. Ybarra doubled to left center to score Andrews as the Huskers took a 5-2 lead. In the top of the sixth, Nebraska added one more.

Ava Bredwell led off with a walk. With two outs, Sydney Gray hit a single, scoring Bredwell to extend the lead to 6-2. The Badgers looked to rally in the seventh inning. With two outs, two errors and two singles added two runs. A walk loaded the bases, but a fielder’s choice out at second secured the 6-4 victory for Nebraska.

The Huskers return to action next weekend, April 29-May 1, in Columbus, Ohio for a three-game series against Ohio State. Game one is set for Friday at 5 p.m. (CT). Game two is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT) while game three will be Sunday at 11 a.m. (CT). All three games will be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com

with the call from Nate Rohr.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.