Huskers pummel Hoosiers in 19-7 win on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska pounded out a season-high 19 runs in a 19-7 win in the series finale at Indiana on Sunday at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind.

The Huskers (15-23, 5-7 Big Ten) scored 19 runs on a season-high 20 hits, while the Hoosiers (16-23, 4-8 Big Ten) had seven runs on 10 hits. Nebraska’s 20 hits are the most for the Husker offense since totaling 20 at UC Riverside on Feb. 15, 2019.Every starter in the Nebraska lineup had at least one hit and scored a run in the series finale.

Koty Frank improved to 3-0 on the season, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out nine in 5.1 innings of work. Tyler Martin tossed two innings in relief and allowed two runs on a pair of hits in the outing. Braxton Bragg pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing two runs and keeping the Hoosiers scoreless. Eight Nebraska hitters had a multi-hit game on Sunday, led by Griffin Everitt’s 4-for-7 day with a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Garrett Anglim had a 3-for-5 game with a double, triple, two RBI and three runs. Cam Chick was 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and three runs. Leighton Banjoff went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two walks, while Gabe Swansen put together a 2-for-6 performance with a home run, three RBI and two runs. Brice Matthews was 2-for-5 with a solo homer.

Max Anderson also had a two-hit game, while Core Jackson tallied two hits, three RBI and two runs. Anglim tripled down the right field line and scored on Everitt’s RBI groundout in the first to plate the game’s first run.Chick led off the third with a bunt single down the third-base line and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches.

Everitt’s RBI single through the right side brought home, while Anglim scored after Anderson grounded into a double play to stretch the lead to 3-0.Nebraska doubled its lead to 6-0 with three runs on three hits in the fourth. Everitt ripped a double down the right field line to plate Chick, while Banjoff dropped a two-RBI single in right center, plating Anderson and Everitt.

Indiana scored four of its runs on four hits and a Nebraska error to trim the Husker lead to 6-4 after four innings. RBI singles by Matthew Ellis and Tyler Doanes scored the Hoosiers’ first two runs, before Max Johnson’s double down the left field line made it a 6-4 game.

Swansen opened the fifth by launching an 0-1 pitch down the left field line for his first career home run. Jackson reached on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Efry Cervantes before racing home on Anglim’s RBI single to center to extend the lead to 8-4 in the fifth.

The Huskers blew the game open with five runs on five hits in the sixth to jump ahead 13-4. Banjoff lined a solo homer over the fence to begin the sixth, while Chick lifted a three-run shot to left center to make it an eight-run game. Anglim doubled to left and touched home on Everitt’s RBI single to right center to cap the scoring for the Big Red in the sixth.

Indiana plated its fifth run of the game in the sixth after Bobby Whalen was hit by pitch, while the Huskers got the run back on Matthews’ 450′ moonshot of a solo homer in the seventh to give Nebraska its third consecutive inning with a leadoff home run.Nebraska scored four more runs in the eighth on one hit. Everitt led off the inning with a single and later touched home on an RBI fielder’s choice by Swansen. Cervantes and Chick drew walks with the bases loaded, and Anglim was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to expand Nebraska’s lead to 18-5.RBI doubles in the bottom of the eighth by Whalen and Josh Pyne scored the Hoosiers’ final two runs of the game.

Swansen’s RBI single through the left side brought home Josh Caron, scoring Nebraska’s 19th and final run of the game. Nebraska hosts pair of non-conference foes in midweek games this week at Hawks Field. The Huskers take on Kansas State on Tuesday, April 26, before hosting Omaha on Wednesday, April 27.

