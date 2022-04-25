Lancaster County inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – A 37-year old inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died. Judith Deandrade of Amesbury, Massachusetts was found unresponsive in her cell on Thursday. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Deandrade had been in jail since March 9.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Deandrade was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) on or about March 9. She faced a sentence of 10 years - life in prison if convicted.

