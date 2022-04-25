Advertisement

Lancaster County inmate dies

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – A 37-year old inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died. Judith Deandrade of Amesbury, Massachusetts was found unresponsive in her cell on Thursday.  Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Deandrade had been in jail since March 9.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Deandrade was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) on or about March 9.  She faced a sentence of 10 years - life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha Apartment Fire
Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
"Fire crews and emergency managers continue to battle fires in multiple areas of the state....
NEBRASKA WILDFIRES: One killed, firefighters hurt, evacuations continue
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
Wildfire evacuations lifted, roads open, 25 miles affected

Latest News

food truck battle
Battle of the Food Trucks
The Spring 2022 Battle of the Food Trucks was held at Camp Creek in Waverly on Sunday, April 24.
Food Truck Battle returns to Waverly
State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster
MoPac Trail
LPD: Man grabs woman, exposes himself on MoPac trail