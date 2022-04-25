Advertisement

LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Nebraska to offer community college benefit

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to have a news conference Monday morning to talk about a tuition reimbursement for “children of state teammates.”

The initiative is part of a new partnership with Nebraska’s community colleges, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The governor will be joined at his news conference by Jason Jackson, Nebraska’s chief human resources officer; and Dr. Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

