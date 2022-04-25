Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha Apartment Fire
Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
"Fire crews and emergency managers continue to battle fires in multiple areas of the state....
NEBRASKA WILDFIRES: One killed, firefighters hurt, evacuations continue
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
Wildfire evacuations lifted, roads open, 25 miles affected

Latest News

State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster
MoPac Trail
LPD: Man grabs woman, exposes himself on MoPac trail
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Ex-fire chief killed, 15 firefighters hurt in Nebraska wildfires
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request
US Supreme Court to hear Ohio’s challenge to a death row inmate’s request