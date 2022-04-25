LPD: Man grabs woman, exposes himself on MoPac trail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a woman was grabbed and sexually harassed on the MoPac trail this weekend.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the MoPac Trailhead on 84th Street on a report of a man who had exposed himself.

LPD said officers contacted a woman who said while she was walking along the trail, she noticed a man following her at a distance.

According to police, at some point the man approached and grabbed the woman but as she continued walking the man grabbed her a second time, commented that he wanted her and exposed his genitalia.

Police said the man is approximately 15 to 20-years-old, dark complected and was wearing red pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

