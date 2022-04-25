Advertisement

LPD: Man grabs woman, exposes himself on MoPac trail

MoPac Trail
MoPac Trail(WOWT 6 News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a woman was grabbed and sexually harassed on the MoPac trail this weekend.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the MoPac Trailhead on 84th Street on a report of a man who had exposed himself.

LPD said officers contacted a woman who said while she was walking along the trail, she noticed a man following her at a distance.

According to police, at some point the man approached and grabbed the woman but as she continued walking the man grabbed her a second time, commented that he wanted her and exposed his genitalia.

Police said the man is approximately 15 to 20-years-old, dark complected and was wearing red pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha Apartment Fire
Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
"Fire crews and emergency managers continue to battle fires in multiple areas of the state....
NEBRASKA WILDFIRES: One killed, firefighters hurt, evacuations continue
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
Wildfire evacuations lifted, roads open, 25 miles affected

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Lancaster County inmate dies
food truck battle
Battle of the Food Trucks
The Spring 2022 Battle of the Food Trucks was held at Camp Creek in Waverly on Sunday, April 24.
Food Truck Battle returns to Waverly
State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster