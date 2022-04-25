LPD officer catches man stealing catalytic converter from car in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer out patrolling this weekend noticed a man stealing a catalytic converter from a car in an east Lincoln business parking lot.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, LPD said an officer was on routine patrol near 70th and P Streets when he saw a person underneath a vehicle.

LPD said as the officer got closer, he saw what he believed to be a catalytic converter on the ground and a power-tool in the person’s hands.

According to police, the person then climbed out from underneath the vehicle and started running northbound while carrying a saw.

After running after the person, identified as 32-year-old Sergey Stoyan, LPD said he was taken into custody.

LPD said officers also located three additional catalytic converters in Stoyan’s vehicle.

Stoyan was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, possession of burglars tools, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer, as well as a drug charge.

LPD said damage to the vehicle was estimated at $300.

