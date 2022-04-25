Advertisement

Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster

State Sen. Julie Slama
State Sen. Julie Slama(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attorney for Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama announced Monday that they’ve filed an answer and counterclaim aimed to refute Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s defamation lawsuit and claims damages for sexual battery.

On Friday, Herbster filed a lawsuit in Johnson County to “restore Charles Herbster’s good name and reputation and to oppose the false claims made against him,” a news released stated.

The Nebraska Examiner first reported the stories of eight women, including Slama, who say Herbster groped them at public events. Slama, in a statement, confirmed that as she walked by Herbster at a political event in 2019, he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her inappropriately. The incident reportedly happened in the middle of a crowded ballroom at the Douglas County Republican Party’s annual Elephant Remembers dinner. The other women accusing Herbster chose to remain anonymous but the Nebraska Examiner reported they corroborated six of the women’s accounts with at least one witness to each incident.

Below is a statement from Slama’s attorney.

