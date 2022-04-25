Sharing the love of painting

BROADWATER, Neb. (KOLN) - While the town of Broadwater is where you’ll find Rachelle Eversole’s art studio, she’s actually spent a good amount of time on the road, teaching Nebraskans to paint.

“I am an artist,” Eversole said. “Even when I was a child, I always liked to draw and paint. I grew up with a family of nine. We had a willow tree in the yard, and I would take pen and paper and go out and draw. That was my safe space, and a fun thing to do. I drew all the way through high school. When I got out of high school, I didn’t do it so much. Art got put on the back burner with job and family. My husband and I moved to Colorado, and I started taking some art classes in the Bob Ross technique. It was just so fun. I was getting down-sized from the job I was on after 11 years. The instructor at the class said ‘why are you here’? I said, well I’m losing my job, and this is just for me to get through it. And he said, well, have you ever thought of being a Bob Ross instructor? I said, no, what do I have to do? He told me, and I worked toward that goal. I went to Virginia, to the Bob Ross studio, took classes there, and got certified in his technique of painting.”

Eversole says she used to teach all around the state. “I taught in Lincoln and Beatrice,” Eversole said. “I also taught in Lexington, Grand Island, Hastings, but now I just teach locally. I teach here in my studio. I also do little painting parties, at towns around the area. I also teach the Bob Ross technique in Gering, Nebraska.”

“Now that I’m retired, I’m not teaching as much,” Eversole said. “I’m now trying to develop my own style, and do the things I’ve been thinking about for a lot of years. I love doing western art. I love doing the florals. I like painting people. Now it’s my time to paint, explore, and have fun. That’s what I’m doing.”

Eversole also produces paintings of beloved pets for people. “I do commissioned paintings,” Eversole said. She paints pets that have passed away, so the owners can keep the painting as a memory. “A lot of times people will send me a little bit of ash, from the cremation, and I’ll incorporate that into the painting. This is just another little thing that I enjoy doing.” If you’d like to know more about the Art Barn and Rachelle Eversole, she’s very responsive on Facebook. You can also call her at (308) 262-5960.

