Spider monkey with ‘Batman’ markings born at Florida zoo

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.(Brevard Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Fla. (CNN) – A spider monkey was born with “Batman” markings at the Brevard Zoo in Florida.

The mark on its face looks like the “bat-signal” -- the silhouette of a bat extending its wings. It’s used to call Batman when the bad guys are stirring up trouble in Gotham City.

Zookeepers aren’t sure yet if it’s a boy or girl, but the little one is doing well.

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.

