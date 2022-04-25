Tuesday Forecast: Starting out with a “chill” in the air...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably cold temperatures...including some record-or-near record morning lows possible to start our day on Tuesday...

After a morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s (the “average” low in Lincoln right now is 43°)...readings will rebound under mostly sunny afternoon skies and a breezy south-southwest wind. Low relative humidity will combine with that southerly breeze to once again create high fire danger over much of 10-11 Country. A RED FLAG WARNING is now in effect from noon on Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

Fire Danger For Tuesday (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to warm as the week wears on...with an increasing chance for some much-needed precipitation from Wednesday night-through-Saturday night. It will be quite breezy at times...even windy again for periods...and it will be turning cooler again by the weekend as well.

Lows tonight will fall into the mid 20s-to-mid 30s...with RECORD LOWS threatened in some locations. Average lows by this time of the year are generally in the upper 30s-to-low 40s.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday should return to the 70s over most of the state...helped along by south-southwesterly winds of 15-to-30 mph.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will then be “above-average” with readings in the low 40s-to-low 50s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

High temperatures on Wednesday may be the warmest of the week...with low 70s-to-low 80s for many.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook will begin to increase our shower-and-thunderstorm chances beginning Wednesday night...and continuing into the first-half of the weekend. Cooler temperatures will return to the region by the weekend as well.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

