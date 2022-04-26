4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of Nebraska state senators has launched a fund to support “survivors and witnesses of Charles Herbster’s sexual misconduct.”

State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, and Rita Sanders of Bellevue said in a news release issued Tuesday morning that they would share more details about the efforts in a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hampton Inn in La Vista.

Stating “you are not alone,” the four women legislators are promoting a website — herbstervictimwitnessfund.com — soliciting messages from potential witnesses or victims of Herbster’s sexual misconduct.

Herbster, a Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, has faced accusations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks from several women including State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling. The candidate filed a defamation lawsuit last week and was countersued for sexual battery by Slama on Monday.

“We are Nebraska leaders determined that no survivor or witness of sexual assault will be intimidated into silence,” the website states. “The Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund is standing up to Herbster’s tactics by helping survivors and witnesses of his misconduct pay legal bills and receive the counsel they deserve.”

The site promises to handle all information received “with sensitivity and confidentiality.” The senators are listed as the fund’s board of directors.

