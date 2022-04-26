Advertisement

4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct

Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.
Vermont writers are being called to create something for a contest.(WCAX)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of Nebraska state senators has launched a fund to support “survivors and witnesses of Charles Herbster’s sexual misconduct.”

State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, and Rita Sanders of Bellevue said in a news release issued Tuesday morning that they would share more details about the efforts in a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hampton Inn in La Vista.

Stating “you are not alone,” the four women legislators are promoting a website — herbstervictimwitnessfund.com — soliciting messages from potential witnesses or victims of Herbster’s sexual misconduct.

Herbster, a Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, has faced accusations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks from several women including State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling. The candidate filed a defamation lawsuit last week and was countersued for sexual battery by Slama on Monday.

“We are Nebraska leaders determined that no survivor or witness of sexual assault will be intimidated into silence,” the website states. “The Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund is standing up to Herbster’s tactics by helping survivors and witnesses of his misconduct pay legal bills and receive the counsel they deserve.”

The site promises to handle all information received “with sensitivity and confidentiality.” The senators are listed as the fund’s board of directors.

Four Nebraska state senators launched a website Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to offer support for...
Four Nebraska state senators launched a website Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to offer support for victims of and witnesses to sexual misconduct by Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.(WOWT / Herbster Victim Witness Defense Fund)

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster
LPD officer catches man stealing catalytic converter from car in east Lincoln
MoPac Trail
LPD: Man grabs woman, exposes himself on MoPac trail
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Green Quest Recycling on 440 J Street on Monday...
Downtown Lincoln recycling center catches fire
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Firefighters working to stop Nebraska wildfire that killed retired fire chief

Latest News

Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidates Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom
Top three Republican Gubernatorial candidates raise nearly $20 million
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster files lawsuit against State Senator who accused him of groping
Democrat voters are switching parties ahead of the Nebraska primary election.
Nebraska Democrats re-registering as Republicans before the state’s primary election
Patty Pansing Brooks
Former U.S. Senator Ben Nelson endorses Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
‘A smear campaign’: Herbster again denies accusations of sexual misconduct