Akana to leave Nebraska volleyball, enters transfer portal

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keonilei Akana a sophomore and defensive specialist for Husker Volleyball announced on Tuesday via Instagram that she is entering the transfer portal.

Akana played a key role in the Huskers run to the national championship match in 2021. Akana led the team in aces and was third in digs with 302.

She played in every match for Nebraska in 2021, totaling 119 sets played. Akana joined Nebraska’s program in 2020 in a season that the Huskers played an only Big Ten schedule due to COVID.

In that season she played in all 19 matches for the Big Red appearing in 66 sets and finished with 159 digs.

