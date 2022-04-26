Advertisement

Aurora’s Gage Griffith has record breaking at CNTC

By Eddie Messel
Apr. 25, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Central Nebraska track and field championships saw a big day for Aurora’s Gage Griffith.

Griffith broke not one but two records. The first a discus throw of 186 feet and 3 inches, which was a 51 year old record. He also broke the shotput record with a throw of 60 feet and 11 inches.

Tyler Carroll out of central city also breaks a school record with a 14.53 1st place finish in the 110 meter hurdle.

