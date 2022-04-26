Advertisement

Critical fire weather continues as crews work Road 702 Fire

Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Additional resources have arrived from several surrounding states to help with the Road 702 Fire. This has allowed firefighters from local volunteer departments to get some rest and reset after what’s already been several weeks of high fire activity.

As of Tuesday morning, the size of the fire is 41,448 acres with 47% contained.

Image showing Road 702 Fire as of April 26, 2022.
Branch I, the north and west side of the fire, encompasses the area from Cambridge west along the fire edge and south to Lebanon, Nebraska. The portion of the fire north of Highway 6 in Division A has been contained. Firefighters will continue to patrol and mop up in this area and continue to strengthen containment lines.

Along the west side of the fire, from Hwy 6 south to near Silver Creek, firefighters continue to work on containment lines and cooling down hot spots within the timbered draws. Heavy equipment is being used to remove trees that pose a hazard to firefighters in this area.

From near Silver Creek south to the Branch I/III break at State Highway 89, the perimeter has been contained and firefighters will continue to patrol and mop up.

While Branch III, the east and south side, encompasses east and south perimeters of the fire from Cambridge south to Wilsonville and into Kansas. From the Branch I/III break at State Highway 89 south to Road 702, the fire perimeter has been contained.

Incident Command said good progress is being made on the portion of the fire that is in Kansas and containment on this section of the fire is expected soon. On the east side, the fire previously pushed out in several places creating fingers of unsecured fire edge. Direct and indirect fireline is being constructed to contain the fingers to lessen the risk of fire escaping containment lines.

Firefighters will continue to patrol and mop up all portions of Branch III that have been contained.

Right now, there are no current evacuations on the Road 702 Fire.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Critical fire weather conditions will continue into Tuesday evening with winds gusting 20-25 mph through most of the night. Increased gusty winds may create low visibility in and around the fire area due to blowing dust and ash.

