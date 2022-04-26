Advertisement

UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in south Lincoln

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine Lake Road on Tuesday.

According to officials, LSO was dispatched along with the Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Hickman Fire and Rescue and Southeast Fire and Rescue to a two-vehicle crash at around 1:25 p.m.

LSO said the initial investigation revealed that the two vehicles involved were traveling in opposite directions on S. 70th Street and collided head-on. The driver of one vehicle was transported to Bryan Health West Campus for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Bryan Health West Campus where they were pronounced deceased.

The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelts were in use by the surviving driver of the crash. Seatbelts were not in use by the driver pronounced deceased .

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the details of the crash. Release of names are pending notification of next of kin.

S. 70th Street remains closed between Revere Lane and Badger Drive as deputies continue to investigate the incident. S. 70th Street is expected to be closed through 6 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster
LPD officer catches man stealing catalytic converter from car in east Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Green Quest Recycling on 440 J Street on Monday...
UPDATE: Downtown Lincoln recycling center catches fire
MoPac Trail
LPD: Man grabs woman, exposes himself on MoPac trail
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Firefighters working to stop Nebraska wildfire that killed retired fire chief

Latest News

Lows Tuesday Morning
Wednesday Forecast: A warmer wind starts blowin’...
The Parks and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday that dozens of lifeguard and other...
Parks and Recreation hiring lifeguards and aquatic staff
Residents are reminded that numerous streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close April 30...
Numerous streets to temporarily close April 30 and May 1 for marathons
Driveway to Taylor home, south of Cambridge
Family affected by fire is grateful for community; wants improved emergency communication for the future