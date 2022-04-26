Advertisement

Level three services for John “JP” Trumble, Friday

Retired chief to be laid to rest
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (KNOP) - The funeral services for the man who died trying to save others in the Road 702 Wildfire south of Cambridge will be laid to rest on Friday, April 29 at 3:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be a Level 3 funeral as outlined for a retired firefighter, including special customs to honor the man who served as chief for the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department in the past. Trumble’s service will be held at the Cambridge Public School Gymnasium with Pastor Donelan officiating.

Trumble will be buried in the Cambridge Cemetery.

Lockenour-Jones Mortuary in Cambridge is caring for arrangements, and according to the funeral home’s website, online condolences may be made at locknourfh.com.

