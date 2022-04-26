Advertisement

LSO: Waverly city worker finds live hand grenade while digging

Grenade in Lancaster County
Grenade in Lancaster County(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly city worker found a live hand grenade while working on a road project.

On Monday, at 2:30 p.m., deputies with LSO were called out to 148th and Waverly Road.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a Waverly city worker was digging a damaged road signpost and found what he believed to be a live hand grenade.

The worker hit a solid object while they were digging, lifted the item out of the ground and then called 911, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Nebraska State Patrol’s bomb squad was called to the scene and the Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called out and the team then detonated the grenade in the field.

LSO said the hand grenade hasn’t been made since 1960 and appeared that it had been buried for years. Sheriff Wagner said the pin in the grenade was gone but the long spoon which assists in detonating the grenade was in place.

Traffic in that area was shut down for some time while first responders assessed the situation.

Sheriff Wagner said it was very fortunate that the grenade did not explode and is a reminder that if you find any kind of military device, never touch it and call law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster
LPD officer catches man stealing catalytic converter from car in east Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Green Quest Recycling on 440 J Street on Monday...
Downtown Lincoln recycling center catches fire
MoPac Trail
LPD: Man grabs woman, exposes himself on MoPac trail
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Firefighters working to stop Nebraska wildfire that killed retired fire chief

Latest News

Driveway to Taylor home, south of Cambridge
Taylor family is grateful for community, wants improved communication for the future
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Critical fire weather continues as crews work Road 702 Fire
State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln,...
4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct
Three of the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidates, from left, Brett Lindstrom, Theresa...
Three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor debate taxes, water, broadband