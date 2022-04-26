LSO: Waverly city worker finds live hand grenade while digging

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly city worker found a live hand grenade while working on a road project.

On Monday, at 2:30 p.m., deputies with LSO were called out to 148th and Waverly Road.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a Waverly city worker was digging a damaged road signpost and found what he believed to be a live hand grenade.

The worker hit a solid object while they were digging, lifted the item out of the ground and then called 911, according to Sheriff Wagner.

Nebraska State Patrol’s bomb squad was called to the scene and the Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called out and the team then detonated the grenade in the field.

LSO said the hand grenade hasn’t been made since 1960 and appeared that it had been buried for years. Sheriff Wagner said the pin in the grenade was gone but the long spoon which assists in detonating the grenade was in place.

Traffic in that area was shut down for some time while first responders assessed the situation.

Sheriff Wagner said it was very fortunate that the grenade did not explode and is a reminder that if you find any kind of military device, never touch it and call law enforcement.

