Advertisement

Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

(Sarpy County)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha-area soccer coach faces up to 50 years in prison.

Kyle Marek pled no contest to a charge of attempted child enticement, which is a class-two felony. Marek made his first court appearance nearly one year ago.

Marek was a coach with Gretna Elite Academy and an assistant coach for Papillion-La Vista Schools.

He allegedly sent inappropriate Snapchat messages to two children he was coaching. The victims were 14 and 15 years old at the time.

Marek is scheduled to be sentenced July 12.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster
LPD officer catches man stealing catalytic converter from car in east Lincoln
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Green Quest Recycling on 440 J Street on Monday...
UPDATE: Downtown Lincoln recycling center catches fire
MoPac Trail
LPD: Man grabs woman, exposes himself on MoPac trail
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Firefighters working to stop Nebraska wildfire that killed retired fire chief

Latest News

Lows Tuesday Morning
Wednesday Forecast: A warmer wind starts blowin’...
Fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
Fatal crash in southeast Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine...
UPDATE: One person dead after fatal crash in south Lincoln
The Parks and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday that dozens of lifeguard and other...
Parks and Recreation hiring lifeguards and aquatic staff