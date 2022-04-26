Parks and Recreation hiring lifeguards and aquatic staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Parks and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday that dozens of lifeguard and other aquatic staff positions remain available for the 2022 pool season. City pools open May 28.

Applicants must be 16 years or older by the first date of employment and maintain current Lifeguard Certification and CPR for the Professional Rescuer Card throughout employment. Training opportunities are still available.

“We need dedicated individuals to be a part of this valuable team. Lifeguarding is a rewarding way to earn money, gain valuable job experience, and serve the public in a friendly, active and fun environment,” said Recreation Coordinator Melissa Lindeman. “We have opportunities for high school students applying for their first job, adults looking for extra income, and retirees who want to give back to the community.”

Lindeman said the Parks Department also needs other aquatic staff such as cashiers, concession staff, and swim lesson instructors.

To view the aquatic positions available, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “Seasonal Opportunities” from the menu bar. Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled. For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960 or email pools@lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.