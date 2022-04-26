Advertisement

Stars beat Black Hawks in game one of the Clark Cup Playoffs

Lincoln Stars Logo
Lincoln Stars Logo(KOLNKGIN)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln stars defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks in game one of the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs, 5-2, on Monday night at the Ice Box.

This is the Stars first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season. Lincoln jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period. The three goals all scored by three different plays, Killian Kiecker-Olson, Lucas Wahlin and Henry Nelson all scored.

Waterloo scored two goals in the second period but the Stars answered right back with one more goal in the second and one in the third to take 1-0 series lead.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha Apartment Fire
Crews respond to massive fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex
"Fire crews and emergency managers continue to battle fires in multiple areas of the state....
NEBRASKA WILDFIRES: One killed, firefighters hurt, evacuations continue
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
Climate expert outlines why Nebraska is seeing high winds this spring
State Sen. Julie Slama
Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster
Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters

Latest News

Huskers pummel Hoosiers in 19-7 win on Sunday
(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
Huskers finish weekend with 6-4 win over Badgers
Nebraska volleyball wins Spring match in Grand Island over Kansas
Huskers top Kansas, 3-1, in Grand Island
Nebraska volleyball Spring Match win over Kansas
Nebraska volleyball Spring Match win over Kansas