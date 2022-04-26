Stars beat Black Hawks in game one of the Clark Cup Playoffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln stars defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks in game one of the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs, 5-2, on Monday night at the Ice Box.

This is the Stars first playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season. Lincoln jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period. The three goals all scored by three different plays, Killian Kiecker-Olson, Lucas Wahlin and Henry Nelson all scored.

Waterloo scored two goals in the second period but the Stars answered right back with one more goal in the second and one in the third to take 1-0 series lead.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.