Warmer temperatures return Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure in the region will move to the south and east of Nebraska during the day Tuesday. This means a southerly breeze will develop along with warmer temperatures. Wednesday will be warmer and continued breezy with more clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. More chances of rain on Friday and Saturday.

Mainly sunny, breezy and warmer Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln. Highs in the lower 70s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Breezy and warmer Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows around 50 degrees for Tuesday night.

Not as cold Wednesday morning. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy and warm for Wednesday. High temperature around 80 degrees with a south wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts to around 30 mph. Slight chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Warm and breezy Wednesday (1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures expected by the end of the week and for the weekend as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday through at least Saturday. At this time, the best chance of rain will be Friday night and Saturday.

Cooling trend by the end of the week with showers and thunderstorms possible. (1011 Weather)

