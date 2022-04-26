Wednesday Forecast: A warmer wind starts blowin’...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday will end up as the warmest day of the week for many...with gusty south winds pushing afternoon highs into the upper 70s-to-lower 80s.

Tuesday started out with RECORD LOWS in some locations...including right here in Lincoln...as temperatures fell into the low 20s-to-low 30s. Much milder conditions are expected over the next 24 hours...and at-or-above average readings should carry us into the end of the work week.

Lows Tuesday Morning (KOLN)

A return of more unsettled weather is expected as the week wears on...with shower-and-thunderstorm chances beginning Wednesday night and continuing off-and-on into Thursday...Friday...and perhaps even into Saturday. While “most” of the precipitation will be sub-severe...some severe thunderstorms do appear possible by Friday afternoon and Friday evening...with those details becoming clearer as we get closer to Friday. Once again weather models give us “hope” over the coming days that some generous precipitation amounts will be possible over much of the state...but a “wait-and-see” attitude is still advised.

5-Day Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

Lows tonight will be in the low 40s-to-low 50s...with gusty south winds of 10-to-20 mph continuing...and gusts to 30 mph possible.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will head for the low 70s-to-low 80s as those gusty south winds continue...with gusts to 40 mph possible at times.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will range from the 30s...to the 40s...and even 50s from west-to-east across the region.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will remain above-average...as we again see temperatures in the low 70s-to-low 80s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook continues to include a return of warmer temperatures over the next few days along with an increasing chance for precipitation...especially during the Thursday-Friday time frame. Smaller moisture chances will linger into your weekend...with gusty winds and cooler temperatures part of the deal as well.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

