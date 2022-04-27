Breezy and warm with thunderstorms possible late Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another breezy day expected across Nebraska on Wednesday. Temperatures will also be warmer with more clouds late in the day. Scattered showers and t’storms will be possible this evening and this chance will continue into Thursday Morning. Another round of scattered showers and t’storms will be possible late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. More thunderstorms possible on Friday and some of the storms could be severe.
Partly sunny, breezy and warm Wednesday afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t’storms possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 50s and the south wind continuing 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Mix of clouds and sun on Thursday with a continuing chance for scattered showers and t’storms Thursday morning and then again late in the day and evening. It will be cooler with the afternoon high in the lower 70s and a south wind 10 to 20 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Friday and Friday night and some of those thunderstorms could be severe.
Cooler temperatures over the weekend with scattered showers on Saturday and it will be windy. Slight chance of rain on Sunday, breezy and cool. More scattered showers possible on Monday.
