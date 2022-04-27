Breezy and warm with thunderstorms possible late Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another breezy day expected across Nebraska on Wednesday. Temperatures will also be warmer with more clouds late in the day. Scattered showers and t’storms will be possible this evening and this chance will continue into Thursday Morning. Another round of scattered showers and t’storms will be possible late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. More thunderstorms possible on Friday and some of the storms could be severe.

Partly sunny, breezy and warm Wednesday afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Warm and breezy. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t’storms possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 50s and the south wind continuing 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mild temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mix of clouds and sun on Thursday with a continuing chance for scattered showers and t’storms Thursday morning and then again late in the day and evening. It will be cooler with the afternoon high in the lower 70s and a south wind 10 to 20 mph.

A bit cooler Thursday for parts of Nebraska (1011 Weather)

Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Friday and Friday night and some of those thunderstorms could be severe.

Severe weather will be possible on Friday (1011 Weather)

Cooler temperatures over the weekend with scattered showers on Saturday and it will be windy. Slight chance of rain on Sunday, breezy and cool. More scattered showers possible on Monday.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

