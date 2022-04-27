Advertisement

BSDC employee arrested for sexual assault of patient

Allen Evans, 30, was arrested for sexual assault of a patient at Beatrice State Development...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an employee of the Beatrice State Developmental Center (BSDC) following an investigation into an incident that occurred in 2021.

In October 2021, NSP was informed of an incident involving a BSDC patient and a staff member.

Following investigation, with assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab, Allen Evans, 30, of Beatrice, was arrested for first degree sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

Evans was arrested Tuesday afternoon and lodged in Gage County Jail.

